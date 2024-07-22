PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chesson Hadley looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Hadley has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Hadley last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 27th with a score of 11-under.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadley's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20232771-66-66-70-11
    7/21/20221068-69-66-72-9
    7/22/20215867-72-71-72-2
    7/23/2020MC71-71E
    7/4/2019MC81-70+9

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hadley has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging 0.496 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging 0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.073 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 71st, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.091.
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (58th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71301.4307.7
    Greens in Regulation %9765.78%65.87%
    Putts Per Round10629.0029.0
    Par Breakers5825.00%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.66%13.49%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Hadley has compiled 227 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
    • Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0730.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.091-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.0510.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3340.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2650.766

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

