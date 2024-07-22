Chesson Hadley betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).

Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).