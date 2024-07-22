3H AGO
Chesson Hadley betting profile: 3M Open
Chesson Hadley looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Hadley has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 7-under.
- Hadley last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 27th with a score of 11-under.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Hadley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|7/21/2022
|10
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|7/22/2021
|58
|67-72-71-72
|-2
|7/23/2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
|7/4/2019
|MC
|81-70
|+9
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hadley has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging 0.496 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging 0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.073 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 71st, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.091.
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (58th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|301.4
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|65.78%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.00%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.66%
|13.49%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Hadley has compiled 227 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.073
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.091
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.051
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.334
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.265
|0.766
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the 3M Open.
