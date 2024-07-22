Charley Hoffman betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 57th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his most recent competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over the last three times Hoffman has played the 3M Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2023, Hoffman failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hoffman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|7/23/2020
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|7/4/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
Hoffman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hoffman has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Hoffman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -1.472 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of -0.803 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.098 this season, which ranks 82nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 95th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.035, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.39%.
- On the greens, Hoffman has registered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.86. He has broken par 27.40% of the time (10th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|302.4
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.39%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.86
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.40%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|16.54%
|17.06%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Hoffman, who has 492 points, currently ranks 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075. He finished 69th in that event.
- Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.985.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.098
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.035
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.049
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.252
|-1.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.069
|-0.803
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.