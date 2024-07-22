Charley Hoffman betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075. He finished 69th in that event.

Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.985.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.