3H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Chandler Phillips missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after better results July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Phillips is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has an average of 3.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 2.787 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.293.
    • On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 27.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134293.7291.7
    Greens in Regulation %15063.10%63.58%
    Putts Per Round1128.0827.9
    Par Breakers1227.36%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance5814.15%11.73%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Although Phillips hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • With 410 points, Phillips currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at 1.979. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.856, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.234-0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2930.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.021-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3003.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3392.787

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
