Chandler Phillips betting profile: 3M Open

In his last tournament, Chandler Phillips missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after better results July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Phillips is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has an average of 3.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 2.787 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.293.
- On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 27.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|293.7
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|63.10%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.08
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.36%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|14.15%
|11.73%
Phillips' best finishes
- Although Phillips hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- With 410 points, Phillips currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at 1.979. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.856, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.234
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.293
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.021
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.300
|3.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.339
|2.787
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the 3M Open.
