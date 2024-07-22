Chandler Phillips betting profile: 3M Open

Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Phillips has an average of 3.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.