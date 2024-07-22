Chan Kim betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 10th-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Kim is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -20 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.145 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.381 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.443 mark (20th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|298.2
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|69.05%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|28.95
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|9
|27.48%
|27.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.90%
|11.51%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Kim has accumulated 400 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.938. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.829. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818 (he finished 40th in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.443
|2.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.259
|1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.400
|-1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.547
|3.381
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.