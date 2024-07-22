Chan Kim betting profile: 3M Open

Kim has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -20 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.145 Strokes Gained: Putting.