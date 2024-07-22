Chad Ramey betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey hits the links July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 45th-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Ramey finished 53rd (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Ramey's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 35th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.105 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 125th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.489. Additionally, he ranks 115th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.05%.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 26.62% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|292.8
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|65.05%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.85
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.62%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|17.13%
|15.08%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times (42.1%).
- As of now, Ramey has accumulated 330 points, which ranks him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 5.096 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.140
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.489
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.048
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.349
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.328
|-0.105
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.