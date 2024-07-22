Chad Ramey betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 35th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.