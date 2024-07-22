PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey hits the links July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 45th-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Ramey finished 53rd (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Ramey's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20235370-68-69-71-6

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 35th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.105 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 125th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.489. Additionally, he ranks 115th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.05%.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 26.62% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143292.8295.2
    Greens in Regulation %11565.05%70.24%
    Putts Per Round8028.8530.4
    Par Breakers2526.62%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance16117.13%15.08%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times (42.1%).
    • As of now, Ramey has accumulated 330 points, which ranks him 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 5.096 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.140-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.4890.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.048-0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3490.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.328-0.105

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.