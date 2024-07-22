Carson Young betting profile: 3M Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Young has entered the 3M Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Young's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five appearances.
- Carson Young has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.305 this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.169. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.84%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 71st on TOUR this season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|294.9
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.84%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.10
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.50%
|26.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|15.49%
|12.70%
Young's best finishes
- Young has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Young ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings with 343 points.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.844.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.503, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.305
|1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.268
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.127
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.332
|1.851
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.