PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .

    Latest odds for Young at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Young has entered the 3M Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Young's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC72-69-1

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five appearances.
    • Carson Young has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.305 this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.169. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.84%.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 71st on TOUR this season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127294.9304.2
    Greens in Regulation %4467.84%73.81%
    Putts Per Round11629.1029.6
    Par Breakers2726.50%26.98%
    Bogey Avoidance11115.49%12.70%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Young ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings with 343 points.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.844.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.503, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3051.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1690.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.268-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1270.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3321.851

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.