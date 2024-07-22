Carson Young betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.844.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.503, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.