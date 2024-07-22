Cameron Champ betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.

Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.655.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).