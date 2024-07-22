3H AGO
Cameron Champ betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Cameron Champ looks for a better result in the 2024 3M Open after he finished 16th shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Champ at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Champ has played the 3M Open three times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been ninth.
- In 2022, Champ finished 16th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Champ's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|16
|75-68-67-67
|-7
|7/22/2021
|1
|69-67-67-66
|-15
|7/4/2019
|MC
|75-74
|+7
Champ's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Champ has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 328.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Champ has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -1.782 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Champ .
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.883, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (319.9 yards) ranks first, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ has a -1.046 average that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ has registered a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.69% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|319.9
|328.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|66.01%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.56
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.69%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.83%
|16.67%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 18.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, Champ has compiled 75 points, which ranks him 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.
- Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.655.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.883
|1.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-1.046
|-2.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.580
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.314
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.429
|-1.782
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.