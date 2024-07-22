3H AGO
Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open
Cam Davis looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he finished 10th shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Davis at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Davis has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|7/21/2022
|16
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|7/22/2021
|28
|71-69-73-64
|-7
|7/23/2020
|12
|67-66-69-68
|-14
|7/4/2019
|MC
|70-70
|-2
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Cam Davis has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -1.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 0.640 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 125th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 80th, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.063.
- On the greens, Davis has registered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He has broken par 23.04% of the time (123rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|300.1
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|63.39%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|28.95
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.04%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.21%
|14.81%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
- Davis, who has 1008 points, currently sits 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.617.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.326 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.229.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.056), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.140
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.063
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.000
|1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.235
|-1.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.439
|0.640
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the 3M Open.
