Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open

Davis has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

Cam Davis has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Davis has an average of -1.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.