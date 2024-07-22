PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cam Davis looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he finished 10th shooting 14-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Davis at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Davis has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Davis' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231068-67-70-65-14
    7/21/20221670-68-70-69-7
    7/22/20212871-69-73-64-7
    7/23/20201267-66-69-68-14
    7/4/2019MC70-70-2

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Cam Davis has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of -1.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 0.640 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 125th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 80th, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.063.
    • On the greens, Davis has registered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He has broken par 23.04% of the time (123rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80300.1303.4
    Greens in Regulation %14763.39%66.05%
    Putts Per Round9728.9529.5
    Par Breakers12323.04%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.21%14.81%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
    • Davis, who has 1008 points, currently sits 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.617.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.326 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.229.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.056), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1400.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0630.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0001.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.235-1.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.4390.640

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

