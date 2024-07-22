PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Callum Tarren betting profile: 3M Open

    When he hits the links July 25-28, Callum Tarren will try to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2023, he shot 13-under and finished 13th at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Tarren has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Tarren last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Tarren's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231366-68-70-67-13
    7/21/2022771-63-71-69-10

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Tarren has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tarren is averaging -2.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.295 mark (134th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 29.72 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (88th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24308.6313.8
    Greens in Regulation %13663.89%69.79%
    Putts Per Round16529.7230.9
    Par Breakers8824.03%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance17418.96%16.67%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren, who has participated in 19 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 36.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Tarren, who has 89 points, currently sits 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.083 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.344 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 72nd in that event).
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that event).

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.173-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.2950.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.185-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.473-2.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.127-2.318

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2168-67-68-69-1625

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

