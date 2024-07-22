Callum Tarren betting profile: 3M Open
When he hits the links July 25-28, Callum Tarren will try to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2023, he shot 13-under and finished 13th at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Tarren has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Tarren last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of 13-under.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Tarren's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|7/21/2022
|7
|71-63-71-69
|-10
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five events, Tarren has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tarren is averaging -2.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.295 mark (134th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 29.72 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (88th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|308.6
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|63.89%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.72
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.03%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|18.96%
|16.67%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren, who has participated in 19 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 36.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Tarren, who has 89 points, currently sits 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.083 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.344 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 72nd in that event).
- Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.173
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.295
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.185
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.473
|-2.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.127
|-2.318
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.