Callum Tarren betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.083 mark ranked 25th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.344 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 72nd in that event).