Bud Cauley betting profile: 3M Open

Bud Cauley betting profile: 3M Open

    After he finished 34th in this tournament in 2019, Bud Cauley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Cauley has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2019), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 34th.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Cauley's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/4/20193471-67-68-66-12

    Cauley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 57th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Bud Cauley has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -1.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cauley .

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-295.6299.9
    Greens in Regulation %-69.62%71.83%
    Putts Per Round-29.2229.7
    Par Breakers-20.49%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.33%13.10%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.738

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the 3M Open.

