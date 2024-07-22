Bud Cauley betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 34th in this tournament in 2019, Bud Cauley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Cauley has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2019), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 34th.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Cauley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/4/2019
|34
|71-67-68-66
|-12
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -1.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.6
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.62%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.22
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.49%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.33%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.738
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.