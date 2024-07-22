Bud Cauley betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 57th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

Bud Cauley has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -1.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.