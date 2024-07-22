PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Brice Garnett of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he finished 53rd shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Garnett has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2023, Garnett finished 53rd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Garnett's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20235371-67-70-70-6
    7/21/20223167-71-68-74-4
    7/22/20211668-67-72-68-9
    7/23/20202670-67-68-68-11
    7/4/20192367-71-67-66-13

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 35th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -2.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.800 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.4286.4
    Greens in Regulation %-70.00%69.05%
    Putts Per Round-29.2029.9
    Par Breakers-27.78%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.70%17.06%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has participated in 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.800

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the 3M Open.

