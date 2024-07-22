Brice Garnett betting profile: 3M Open
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Brice Garnett of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he finished 53rd shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last five appearances at the 3M Open, Garnett has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Garnett finished 53rd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Garnett's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|7/21/2022
|31
|67-71-68-74
|-4
|7/22/2021
|16
|68-67-72-68
|-9
|7/23/2020
|26
|70-67-68-68
|-11
|7/4/2019
|23
|67-71-67-66
|-13
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -2.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.800 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.4
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.00%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.70%
|17.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has participated in 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.800
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the 3M Open.
