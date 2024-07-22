3H AGO
Brandt Snedeker betting profile: 3M Open
In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Brandt Snedeker carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 3M Open looking for a better finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Snedeker has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Snedeker finished 53rd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open (in 2023).
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Snedeker's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|7/22/2021
|11
|69-69-69-67
|-10
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Snedeker is averaging -0.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging -2.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.560 ranks 166th on TOUR this season, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 176th on TOUR with a mark of -0.904.
- On the greens, Snedeker's -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 146th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|281.9
|278.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|62.17%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.38
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.77%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|19.44%
|15.74%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker has played 19 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Snedeker sits 207th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 30th in the field at 1.245. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338), which ranked in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 48th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 48th.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.560
|-1.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.904
|-1.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.062
|1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.206
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.732
|-2.637
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.