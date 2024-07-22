PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Brandt Snedeker carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 3M Open looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Snedeker has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Snedeker finished 53rd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open (in 2023).
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Snedeker's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20235364-68-72-74-6
    7/22/20211169-69-69-67-10

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Snedeker is averaging -0.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging -2.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Snedeker .

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.560 ranks 166th on TOUR this season, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 176th on TOUR with a mark of -0.904.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 146th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174281.9278.7
    Greens in Regulation %16462.17%64.35%
    Putts Per Round14629.3828.9
    Par Breakers16120.77%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17619.44%15.74%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker has played 19 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Snedeker sits 207th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 30th in the field at 1.245. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338), which ranked in the field.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 48th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 48th.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.560-1.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.904-1.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0621.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.206-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.732-2.637

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
