Brandt Snedeker betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.7 yards in his past five starts.

Snedeker is averaging -0.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.