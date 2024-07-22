Brandon Wu betting profile: 3M Open
Brandon Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took 57th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Wu finished 57th (with a score of 5-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Wu's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Wu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 1.364 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.362 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.031.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 130th. He has broken par 23.38% of the time (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|295.4
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.14%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.21
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.38%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.62%
|16.36%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Wu sits 147th in the FedExCup standings with 181 points.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.578 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.709. In that event, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.803.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.362
|-2.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.031
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.129
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.016
|1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.280
|-0.103
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the 3M Open.
