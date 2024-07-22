PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took 57th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.

    Latest odds for Wu at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Wu finished 57th (with a score of 5-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20235771-65-73-70-5

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Wu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 1.364 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.362 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.031.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 130th. He has broken par 23.38% of the time (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125295.4296.3
    Greens in Regulation %8466.14%61.73%
    Putts Per Round13029.2129.0
    Par Breakers11223.38%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.62%16.36%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Wu sits 147th in the FedExCup standings with 181 points.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.578 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.709. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.803.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.362-2.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.031-0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1291.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0161.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.280-0.103

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1067-66-67-69-1935

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.