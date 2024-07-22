Brandon Wu betting profile: 3M Open

Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Wu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.

Brandon Wu has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wu is averaging 1.364 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.