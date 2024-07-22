PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, seeking better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Hale at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In the past five years, this is Hale's first time competing at the 3M Open.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Hale's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hale has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hale has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 318.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale is averaging 2.033 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hale is averaging 1.083 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hale .

    Hale's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-307.7318.0
    Greens in Regulation %-62.30%72.22%
    Putts Per Round-29.1129.1
    Par Breakers-24.80%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.63%14.93%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's best finishes

    • Hale is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut two times (14.3%).

    Hale's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.083

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-70+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-71-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-66-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the 3M Open.

