Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: 3M Open
Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, seeking better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Hale's first time competing at the 3M Open.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Hale's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hale has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hale has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 318.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hale is averaging 2.033 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging 1.083 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.7
|318.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.30%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.11
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.80%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.63%
|14.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's best finishes
- Hale is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 events, he made the cut two times (14.3%).
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.083
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-66-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.