Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: 3M Open

Over his last five appearances, Hale has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Hale has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.

Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 318.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hale is averaging 2.033 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.