Billy Horschel betting profile: 3M Open
Billy Horschel seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed 13th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Horschel has played the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 13th.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Horschel's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging 0.813 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.170 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 120th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.113, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.65%.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, while he averages 28.50 putts per round (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|297.5
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.65%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.50
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.70%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|13.06%
|14.20%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
- Currently, Horschel has 1312 points, placing him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.650 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 21st in the field at 3.092. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.170
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.113
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.144
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.551
|0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.752
|-0.082
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.