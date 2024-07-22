Billy Horschel betting profile: 3M Open

This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.650 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 21st in the field at 3.092. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that event).