Billy Horschel betting profile: 3M Open

    Billy Horschel seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed 13th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Horschel has played the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 13th.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Horschel's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231366-67-68-70-13

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging 0.813 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.170 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 120th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.113, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.65%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, while he averages 28.50 putts per round (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105297.5296.5
    Greens in Regulation %10265.65%63.27%
    Putts Per Round3628.5028.8
    Par Breakers10023.70%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance2213.06%14.20%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
    • Currently, Horschel has 1312 points, placing him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.650 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 21st in the field at 3.092. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.170-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.113-1.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1440.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5510.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.752-0.082

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

