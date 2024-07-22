Ben Kohles betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224 (he finished 78th in that tournament).

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.408 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.