Ben Kohles betting profile: 3M Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles will compete July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his last tournament he placed 46th in the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 7-under at The Renaissance Club.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Kohles has entered the 3M Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Kohles' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/2022MC73-72+3

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has an average of 1.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles is averaging 0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 ranks 115th on TOUR this season, and his 71% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.051.
    • On the greens, Kohles' 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranks 139th. He has broken par 23.94% of the time (92nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166287.8292.2
    Greens in Regulation %5567.07%70.99%
    Putts Per Round13929.3129.5
    Par Breakers9223.94%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.96%14.81%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times (60%).
    • Currently, Kohles has 500 points, placing him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224 (he finished 78th in that tournament).
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.408 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.076-0.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0511.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.356-1.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0151.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.4680.721

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

