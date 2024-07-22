Ben Kohles betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles will compete July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his last tournament he placed 46th in the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 7-under at The Renaissance Club.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Kohles has entered the 3M Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Kohles' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+3
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of 1.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 ranks 115th on TOUR this season, and his 71% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.051.
- On the greens, Kohles' 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranks 139th. He has broken par 23.94% of the time (92nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|287.8
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|67.07%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.31
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|92
|23.94%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.96%
|14.81%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times (60%).
- Currently, Kohles has 500 points, placing him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.224 (he finished 78th in that tournament).
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.408 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.076
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.051
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.356
|-1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.015
|1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.468
|0.721
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.