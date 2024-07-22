PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Ben Griffin of the United States reacts following par putt on the sixth green during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Ben Griffin has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Griffin has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 20th.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Griffin's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20232068-69-67-68-12

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging -0.211 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 2.597 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 61st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.243, while he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.81%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126295.0296.4
    Greens in Regulation %6166.81%74.07%
    Putts Per Round4228.5830.1
    Par Breakers8624.10%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance912.34%11.42%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, Griffin sits 59th in the FedExCup standings with 787 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.565.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 7.006 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.268.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.711, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.125-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2433.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2090.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.322-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6482.597

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

