Ben Griffin betting profile: 3M Open
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Ben Griffin of the United States reacts following par putt on the sixth green during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Ben Griffin has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Griffin has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 20th.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Griffin's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -0.211 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 2.597 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 61st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.243, while he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.81%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|295.0
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.81%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.58
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.10%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.34%
|11.42%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, Griffin sits 59th in the FedExCup standings with 787 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.565.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 7.006 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.268.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.711, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.125
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.243
|3.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.209
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.322
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.648
|2.597
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the 3M Open.
