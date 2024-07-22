Ben Griffin betting profile: 3M Open

Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.

Ben Griffin has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Griffin is averaging -0.211 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.