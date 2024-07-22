PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler betting profile: 3M Open

    After he finished 13th in this tournament in 2023, Beau Hossler has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Hossler's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hossler's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231368-69-72-62-13
    7/21/2022MC75-70+3
    7/22/20214968-71-65-76-4
    7/23/2020MC71-70-1
    7/4/20193468-71-65-68-12

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 1.608 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.935 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 98th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 162nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.420. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.47%.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 17th on TOUR this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (63rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98298.1300.7
    Greens in Regulation %6966.47%65.63%
    Putts Per Round5228.6528.6
    Par Breakers6324.95%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.65%13.54%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • Hossler, who has 469 points, currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.307 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.251 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.264. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.044-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.420-1.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3471.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5101.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3920.935

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

