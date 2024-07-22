3H AGO
Beau Hossler betting profile: 3M Open
After he finished 13th in this tournament in 2023, Beau Hossler has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Hossler's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hossler's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|7/21/2022
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|7/22/2021
|49
|68-71-65-76
|-4
|7/23/2020
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|7/4/2019
|34
|68-71-65-68
|-12
Hossler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 1.608 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.935 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 98th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 162nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.420. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.47%.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 17th on TOUR this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (63rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|298.1
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.47%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.65
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|63
|24.95%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.65%
|13.54%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- Hossler, who has 469 points, currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.307 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.251 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.264. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.044
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.420
|-1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.347
|1.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.510
|1.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.392
|0.935
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the 3M Open.
