3H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the ISCO Championship, Austin Smotherman posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 3M Open trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Smotherman has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Smotherman's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC78-73+9
    7/21/20222472-70-67-69-6

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 45th.
    • Smotherman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Austin Smotherman has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman is averaging -1.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smotherman has an average of 2.411 in his past five tournaments.
    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-301.1314.2
    Greens in Regulation %-70.37%75.00%
    Putts Per Round-29.8029.0
    Par Breakers-21.67%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.70%9.72%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's best finishes

    • Smotherman, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.411

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC78-73+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2766-71-67-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-72-71-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-1389
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic7068-71-72-76+32
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-69-72-74+74
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-68-70-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2167-68-66-71-1625

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the 3M Open.

