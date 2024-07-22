Austin Smotherman betting profile: 3M Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the ISCO Championship, Austin Smotherman posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 3M Open trying for a better finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Smotherman has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Smotherman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|7/21/2022
|24
|72-70-67-69
|-6
Smotherman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 45th.
- Smotherman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Austin Smotherman has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman is averaging -1.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smotherman has an average of 2.411 in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.1
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.37%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.80
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.67%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.70%
|9.72%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.411
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|66-71-67-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the 3M Open.
