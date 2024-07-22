Austin Smotherman betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 45th.

Smotherman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.

Austin Smotherman has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman is averaging -1.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.