Austin Eckroat betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts following a putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat hits the links July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 66th-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Eckroat has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Eckroat last played at the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Eckroat's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|7/22/2021
|16
|73-67-68-67
|-9
Eckroat's recent performances
- In his last five events, Eckroat has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -4.208 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -2.082 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 18th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.473. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 24.22% of the time (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|298.0
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|63.89%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.92
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.22%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|16.15%
|18.83%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in 20 tournaments this season, earning one win .
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Currently, Eckroat ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings with 969 points.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.983.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.343
|1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.473
|2.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.211
|-1.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.288
|-4.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.299
|-2.082
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.