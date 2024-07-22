Austin Eckroat betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.983.

Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.