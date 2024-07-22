PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat betting profile: 3M Open

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts following a putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat hits the links July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 66th-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Eckroat has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Eckroat last played at the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Eckroat's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC74-70+2
    7/22/20211673-67-68-67-9

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Eckroat has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -4.208 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -2.082 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 18th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.473. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 24.22% of the time (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100298.0301.6
    Greens in Regulation %13663.89%61.11%
    Putts Per Round9428.9229.8
    Par Breakers8224.22%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance14116.15%18.83%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in 20 tournaments this season, earning one win .
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Currently, Eckroat ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings with 969 points.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.983.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3431.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4732.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.211-1.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.288-4.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.299-2.082

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the 3M Open.

