Austin Cook betting profile: 3M Open

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Cook has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cook has an average of -2.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.