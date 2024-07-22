Austin Cook betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Austin Cook looks to perform better in the 2024 3M Open than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Cook's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Cook's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|7/21/2022
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|7/22/2021
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|7/23/2020
|56
|67-70-68-73
|-6
|7/4/2019
|MC
|68-73
|-1
Cook's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Cook has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has an average of -2.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -4.767 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.7
|285.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.35%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.05%
|18.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times (30%).
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.767
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.