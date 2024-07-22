PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook betting profile: 3M Open

    Austin Cook looks to perform better in the 2024 3M Open than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Cook at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Cook's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In Cook's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Cook's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC71-71E
    7/21/2022MC75-69+2
    7/22/2021MC78-73+9
    7/23/20205667-70-68-73-6
    7/4/2019MC68-73-1

    Cook's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Cook has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has an average of -2.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -4.767 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.7285.1
    Greens in Regulation %-64.35%63.89%
    Putts Per Round-28.8829.6
    Par Breakers-20.37%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.05%18.33%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Cook has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut three times (30%).

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.767

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.