Andrew Putnam betting profile: 3M Open

This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 5.279. In that event, he finished 14th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.616 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.