Andrew Putnam betting profile: 3M Open

    Andrew Putnam seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed 11th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2022.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Putnam has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 11th.
    • In 2022, Putnam finished 11th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Putnam's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20221171-68-64-73-8
    7/22/2021MC76-69+3
    7/23/2020MC72-76+6

    Putnam's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Putnam has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Putnam has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-over.
    • Andrew Putnam has averaged 279.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Putnam is averaging -2.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.568, which ranks 170th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.6 yards) ranks 175th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam has a 0.035 mark (95th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 33rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175281.6279.4
    Greens in Regulation %8066.18%61.11%
    Putts Per Round3328.4728.3
    Par Breakers11123.39%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.48%15.48%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Putnam, who has 582 points, currently ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 5.279. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.616 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.568-3.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.035-1.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2391.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3550.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.061-2.977

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the 3M Open.

