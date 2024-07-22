3H AGO
Andrew Putnam betting profile: 3M Open
Andrew Putnam seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed 11th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2022.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Putnam has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 11th.
- In 2022, Putnam finished 11th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Putnam's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|11
|71-68-64-73
|-8
|7/22/2021
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|7/23/2020
|MC
|72-76
|+6
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Putnam has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Putnam has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-over.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 279.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Putnam is averaging -2.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.568, which ranks 170th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.6 yards) ranks 175th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam has a 0.035 mark (95th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 33rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|281.6
|279.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|66.18%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.47
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.39%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.48%
|15.48%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Putnam, who has 582 points, currently ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 5.279. In that event, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.616 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.568
|-3.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.035
|-1.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.239
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.355
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.061
|-2.977
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the 3M Open.
