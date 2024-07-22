Andrew Novak betting profile: 3M Open

This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.790 mark ranked third in the field.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 5.353 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.