Andrew Novak betting profile: 3M Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Andrew Novak concluded the weekend at 1-under, good for a 70th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Novak at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Novak has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 54th.
    • In 2023, Novak failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Novak's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC69-70-3
    7/21/20225470-69-72-73E

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Novak is averaging 3.080 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 3.868 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.382. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.35%.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86299.6301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1769.35%71.30%
    Putts Per Round7128.7928.9
    Par Breakers5825.00%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.80%10.49%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Although Novak hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 481 points, Novak currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.790 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 5.353 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1130.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3821.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.154-0.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1753.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8243.868

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

