Andrew Novak betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Andrew Novak concluded the weekend at 1-under, good for a 70th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for a better finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Novak has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 54th.
- In 2023, Novak failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Novak's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|7/21/2022
|54
|70-69-72-73
|E
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Novak is averaging 3.080 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 3.868 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.382. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.35%.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|299.6
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|69.35%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.79
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.00%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.80%
|10.49%
Novak's best finishes
- Although Novak hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 481 points, Novak currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.790 mark ranked third in the field.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 5.353 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.113
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.382
|1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.154
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.175
|3.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.824
|3.868
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.