Anders Albertson betting profile: 3M Open

Over his last five events, Albertson has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Albertson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.

Anders Albertson has averaged 290.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.