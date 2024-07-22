Anders Albertson betting profile: 3M Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson looks to improve upon his 82nd-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Albertson finished 82nd (with a score of 2-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2019).
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28.00 putts per round (fourth).
Albertson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/4/2019
|82
|72-67-72
|-2
Albertson's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Albertson has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Albertson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Anders Albertson has averaged 290.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Albertson is averaging -2.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.1
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.40%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.92
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.66%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.60%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson played nine tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Last season Albertson's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 1-under and finished 63rd.
- With 34 points last season, Albertson ranked 222nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.370
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the 3M Open.
