Alex Smalley betting profile: 3M Open

This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.928 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.140, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.