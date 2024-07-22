Alex Smalley betting profile: 3M Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the ISCO Championship, Alex Smalley ended the weekend at 13-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for a better finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Smalley is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Smalley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Smalley finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley finished 37th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished 13-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging 0.077 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -2.938 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 this season, which ranks 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a -0.248 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 154th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|304.8
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|66.79%
|63.13%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.45
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.62%
|21.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.90%
|12.63%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 30%.
- With 201 points, Smalley currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.928 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.140, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.200
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.248
|-2.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.338
|-1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.509
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-0.895
|-2.938
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the 3M Open.
