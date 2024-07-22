PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the ISCO Championship, Alex Smalley ended the weekend at 13-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Smalley is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Smalley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Smalley finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley finished 37th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • He finished 13-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging 0.077 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -2.938 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 this season, which ranks 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a -0.248 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 154th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47304.8310.1
    Greens in Regulation %6466.79%63.13%
    Putts Per Round15429.4528.7
    Par Breakers7324.62%21.72%
    Bogey Avoidance9014.90%12.63%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 30%.
    • With 201 points, Smalley currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.928 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.140, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2000.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.248-2.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.338-1.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.5090.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-0.895-2.938

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.