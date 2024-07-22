PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, seeking better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Dumont de Chassart is playing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Dumont de Chassart hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.421 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.066 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 157th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.402, while he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.78%.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his 29.40 putts-per-round average ranks 148th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59302.6304.2
    Greens in Regulation %9765.78%69.44%
    Putts Per Round14829.4030.1
    Par Breakers12722.89%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance16617.56%14.58%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Dumont de Chassart has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Dumont de Chassart has 130 points, ranking him 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.
    • Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 3.556 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.234, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 81st.
    • Dumont de Chassart recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.431-1.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.402-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.2630.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.2680.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.363-1.066

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7568-73-76-74+33
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6072-66-71-72-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-78+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open673-65-67-66-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5167-72-70-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-68-72-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

