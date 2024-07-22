Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: 3M Open
Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, seeking better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Dumont de Chassart is playing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Dumont de Chassart hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 46th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.421 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.066 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 157th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.402, while he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.78%.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his 29.40 putts-per-round average ranks 148th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|302.6
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|65.78%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.40
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.89%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.56%
|14.58%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Dumont de Chassart has 130 points, ranking him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 3.556 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.234, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 81st.
- Dumont de Chassart recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.431
|-1.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.402
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.263
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.268
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.363
|-1.066
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.