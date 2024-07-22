Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 3.556 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 46th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.234, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 81st.