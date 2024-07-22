Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

Svensson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.

Svensson is averaging -2.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.