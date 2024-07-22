PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

    Adam Svensson finished 37th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .

    Latest odds for Svensson at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Svensson has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 37th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Svensson's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20233766-69-73-67-9
    7/21/2022MC73-74+5
    7/4/20191570-64-69-67-14

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Svensson is averaging -2.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.916 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.068, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 108th, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.359.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108297.2294.7
    Greens in Regulation %10465.48%66.36%
    Putts Per Round13329.2429.4
    Par Breakers17819.04%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.37%14.81%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Currently, Svensson ranks 79th in the FedExCup standings with 505 points.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.949 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 44th in that event).
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0680.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3591.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0721.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.608-2.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1080.916

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.