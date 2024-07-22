Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson finished 37th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Svensson has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 37th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Svensson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|7/4/2019
|15
|70-64-69-67
|-14
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Svensson is averaging -2.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.916 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.068, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 108th, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.359.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 170th this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|297.2
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.48%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.24
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.04%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.37%
|14.81%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Currently, Svensson ranks 79th in the FedExCup standings with 505 points.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.949 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 44th in that event).
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.068
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.359
|1.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.072
|1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.608
|-2.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.108
|0.916
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.