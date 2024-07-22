PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Schenk has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Schenk last participated in the 3M Open in 2022, finishing 54th with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Schenk's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20225473-69-70-72E
    7/22/20215165-71-70-75-3
    7/23/20204167-69-72-67-9
    7/4/2019MC71-72+1

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Schenk finished 55th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -2.474 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of -3.609 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213, which ranks 55th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 78th, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.393. Additionally, he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.71%.
    • On the greens, Schenk has registered a 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He has broken par 22.63% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78300.2299.8
    Greens in Regulation %12164.71%64.81%
    Putts Per Round8328.8730.4
    Par Breakers13222.63%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.69%20.83%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Although Schenk has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • As of now, Schenk has accumulated 578 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished 55th in that tournament).
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2130.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.393-0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.077-1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.043-2.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.214-3.609

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

