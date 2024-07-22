Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished 55th in that tournament).

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.