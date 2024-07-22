Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Schenk has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Schenk last participated in the 3M Open in 2022, finishing 54th with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Schenk's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|54
|73-69-70-72
|E
|7/22/2021
|51
|65-71-70-75
|-3
|7/23/2020
|41
|67-69-72-67
|-9
|7/4/2019
|MC
|71-72
|+1
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Schenk finished 55th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -2.474 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of -3.609 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213, which ranks 55th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 78th, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.393. Additionally, he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.71%.
- On the greens, Schenk has registered a 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He has broken par 22.63% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|300.2
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.71%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.87
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.63%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.69%
|20.83%
Schenk's best finishes
- Although Schenk has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, Schenk has accumulated 578 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished 55th in that tournament).
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.213
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.393
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.077
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.043
|-2.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.214
|-3.609
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the 3M Open.
