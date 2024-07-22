PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open

    At The Open Championship, Adam Hadwin struggled, missing the cut at Royal Troon Golf Club. He is trying for a better outcome in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the 3M Open.
    • Hadwin last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hadwin's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC70-69-3
    7/21/20223868-75-71-67-3
    7/22/2021667-65-73-68-11
    7/4/2019464-66-69-67-18

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of 1.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 3.712 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.138, while he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.94%.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 25.42% of the time (44th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119296.0296.6
    Greens in Regulation %13563.94%64.93%
    Putts Per Round3428.4929.0
    Par Breakers4425.42%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance14516.29%14.93%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has played 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Hadwin, who has 1153 points, currently sits 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.115 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked third in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0070.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1382.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.048-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0701.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2503.712

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.