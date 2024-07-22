Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open
At The Open Championship, Adam Hadwin struggled, missing the cut at Royal Troon Golf Club. He is trying for a better outcome in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Hadwin's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the 3M Open.
- Hadwin last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hadwin's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|7/21/2022
|38
|68-75-71-67
|-3
|7/22/2021
|6
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|7/4/2019
|4
|64-66-69-67
|-18
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of 1.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 3.712 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.138, while he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.94%.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 25.42% of the time (44th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|296.0
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.94%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.49
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.42%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|16.29%
|14.93%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has played 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Hadwin, who has 1153 points, currently sits 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.115 mark ranked second in the field.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked third in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.007
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.138
|2.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.048
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.070
|1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.250
|3.712
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the 3M Open.
