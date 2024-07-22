Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open

This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.115 mark ranked second in the field.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.