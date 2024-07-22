3H AGO
Aaron Baddeley betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Aaron Baddeley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took seventh at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
Latest odds for Baddeley at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Baddeley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 15-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Baddeley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|7/21/2022
|49
|72-68-70-73
|-1
|7/22/2021
|51
|72-68-67-74
|-3
|7/23/2020
|23
|66-73-69-64
|-12
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Baddeley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 57th.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 280.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -2.070 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Baddeley .
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.781 (174th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.1 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley sports a -0.372 mark (149th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his 27.83 putts-per-round average ranks fourth. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (135th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|282.1
|280.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|62.15%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.83
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.22%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.38%
|12.50%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Baddeley has 169 points, ranking him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761. He missed the cut in that event.
- Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.517, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.781
|-2.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.372
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.415
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.610
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.127
|-2.070
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.