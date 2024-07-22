Aaron Baddeley betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761. He missed the cut in that event.

Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.517, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.