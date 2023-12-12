Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Bryan has an average finish of 53rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bryan is averaging -1.781 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.