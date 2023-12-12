Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Wesley Bryan of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Wesley Bryan concluded the weekend at -11, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 seeking a better finish.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Bryan is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Bryan's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Bryan has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -1.781 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -1.880 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bryan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.446, which ranks 180th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bryan has a -0.423 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bryan's -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, while he averages 28.63 putts per round (52nd).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|301.6
|299.6
|103
|Greens in Regulation %
|69.14%
|64.93%
|159
|Putts Per Round
|28.6
|28.63
|52
|Par Breakers
|24.69%
|22.34%
|73
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.35%
|14.00%
|107
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Bryan's Best Finishes
- Bryan has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut six times.
Bryan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bryan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.654. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Bryan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.279.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bryan's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.910 (he finished 62nd in that event).
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Bryan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.956). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Bryan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.339) in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship. That ranked 24th in the field.
Bryan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.267
|-0.446
|180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.455
|-0.423
|173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1.741
|0.278
|18
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.781
|-0.483
|180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.880
|-1.074
|181
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Bryan's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-73
|141
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-74-81
|222
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-78-66
|216
|+1
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-69-67-69
|274
|-14
|60
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-77
|154
|+12
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|143
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-79
|150
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|143
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|139
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|274
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|283
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|142
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|283
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|272
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|271
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.