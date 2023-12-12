PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
John Pak Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    John Pak hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Pak at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Pak is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Pak's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Pak has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pak has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, John Pak has averaged yards in his past five starts.
    • Pak is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance--
    Greens in Regulation %%--
    Putts Per Round--
    Par Breakers23.46%--
    Bogey Avoidance11.73%--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.

    Pak's Best Finishes

    • Pak took part in five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those five events, he made the cut one time (20%).

    Pak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pak's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-68-73211-5--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC76-71-71218+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

