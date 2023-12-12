John Pak Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
John Pak hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Pak is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Pak's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Pak has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pak has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, John Pak has averaged yards in his past five starts.
- Pak is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|23.46%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|11.73%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Pak's Best Finishes
- Pak took part in five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those five events, he made the cut one time (20%).
Pak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-73
|211
|-5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-71-71
|218
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.