Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Endycott's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harrison Endycott has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging -0.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 this season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 161st, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.184.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR, while he ranks 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 20.97% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|292.9
|293.2
|161
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.83%
|66.23%
|127
|Putts Per Round
|29.7
|28.98
|92
|Par Breakers
|21.43%
|20.97%
|130
|Bogey Avoidance
|9.92%
|14.48%
|135
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott has played 31 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 13 times.
Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Endycott produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 15th in the field at 2.661.
- Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 6.197.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.949.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.015, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.475
|-0.169
|140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.645
|-0.184
|145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.858
|0.111
|68
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-0.445
|-0.113
|115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.582
|-0.355
|150
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Endycott's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|72-70-65-72
|279
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|69
|67-71-69-70
|277
|-7
|3
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|10
|62-70-70-68
|270
|-14
|75
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-66
|142
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-69
|146
|+6
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|65-71-67-66
|269
|-19
|38
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|150
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-70-75
|219
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|26
|72-65-71-68
|276
|-4
|33
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|147
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|72-71-73-75
|291
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|75-69-71-72
|287
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|147
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|143
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|286
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|273
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|277
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|142
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|280
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|140
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|144
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|143
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|144
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|278
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|278
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|143
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|139
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.