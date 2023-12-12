Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Endycott produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 15th in the field at 2.661.

Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 6.197.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.949.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.015, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.