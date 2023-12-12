PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Endycott's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Endycott's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harrison Endycott has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott is averaging -0.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott is averaging 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 this season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 161st, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.184.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR, while he ranks 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 20.97% of the time (130th on TOUR).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance292.9293.2161
    Greens in Regulation %71.83%66.23%127
    Putts Per Round29.728.9892
    Par Breakers21.43%20.97%130
    Bogey Avoidance9.92%14.48%135

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Endycott's Best Finishes

    • Endycott has played 31 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 13 times.

    Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Endycott produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 15th in the field at 2.661.
    • Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 6.197.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.949.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.015, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.475-0.169140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.645-0.184145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.8580.11168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.445-0.113115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.582-0.355150

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Endycott's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1272-70-65-72279-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-74147+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6967-71-69-70277-73
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship1062-70-70-68270-1475
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC75-71146+4--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC76-66142E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-69146+6--
    January 19-22The American Express2265-71-67-66269-1938
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80150+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-70-75219+4--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2672-65-71-68276-433
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77147+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6572-71-73-75291+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5875-69-71-72287-13
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73147+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71143+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5974-66-71-75286+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-64-74-66273-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71145+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68277-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69142-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73280-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68140E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76144+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68143+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74144E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72278-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69278-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74143-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70141-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68139-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

