21D AGO

Kevin Roy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Roy at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Roy's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Roy's Recent Performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Roy has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He finished -17 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Roy is averaging -1.857 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Roy is averaging -1.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Roy .

    Roy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Roy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.132 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Roy ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.574. Additionally, he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.49%.
    • On the greens, Roy's -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 187th on TOUR this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 168th. He has broken par 22.15% of the time (79th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance301.5303.475
    Greens in Regulation %75.46%68.49%58
    Putts Per Round31.129.57168
    Par Breakers24.07%22.15%79
    Bogey Avoidance12.96%13.74%87

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Roy's Best Finishes

    • Roy has not won any of the 29 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 27.6%.

    Roy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.452 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 6.018. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.447 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.585). That ranked in the field.
    • Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 18th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.

    Roy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.118-0.132130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.2880.57413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.137-0.130149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.857-0.581187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.589-0.269139

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Roy's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-72148+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship7668-71-74-74287-12
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-77147+5--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-70137-5--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-68143+3--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4669-68-68-70275-79
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-75142+2--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-68-69207-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77148+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC75-71-69215E--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2972-68-66-71277-322
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open3371-70-67-73281-712
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73145+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5073-70-70-72285-35
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-70147+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1867-72-65-69273-1144
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-70139-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70145+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70141-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3169-63-68-73273-1124
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69141-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-69142E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69140E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC68-74142-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70141-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71144+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-75144E--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship864-70-68-65267-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-73141-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

