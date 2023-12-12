Kevin Roy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.452 mark ranked ninth in the field.

Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 6.018. He finished 29th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.447 mark ranked second in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.585). That ranked in the field.