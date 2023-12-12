Kevin Roy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Kevin Roy enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Roy's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Roy's Recent Performances
- Roy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Roy has finished in the top 10 once.
- He finished -17 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Roy is averaging -1.857 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Roy is averaging -1.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Roy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.132 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Roy ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.574. Additionally, he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.49%.
- On the greens, Roy's -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 187th on TOUR this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 168th. He has broken par 22.15% of the time (79th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|301.5
|303.4
|75
|Greens in Regulation %
|75.46%
|68.49%
|58
|Putts Per Round
|31.1
|29.57
|168
|Par Breakers
|24.07%
|22.15%
|79
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.96%
|13.74%
|87
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Roy's Best Finishes
- Roy has not won any of the 29 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 27.6%.
Roy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.452 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 6.018. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.447 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.585). That ranked in the field.
- Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 18th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
Roy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.118
|-0.132
|130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.288
|0.574
|13
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.137
|-0.130
|149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.857
|-0.581
|187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.589
|-0.269
|139
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Roy's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-72
|148
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|76
|68-71-74-74
|287
|-1
|2
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-77
|147
|+5
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-70
|137
|-5
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|143
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|69-68-68-70
|275
|-7
|9
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|142
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-69
|207
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|148
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|75-71-69
|215
|E
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|72-68-66-71
|277
|-3
|22
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|33
|71-70-67-73
|281
|-7
|12
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-70-70-72
|285
|-3
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|147
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-72-65-69
|273
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|139
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|145
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|69-63-68-73
|273
|-11
|24
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|141
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-69
|142
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|140
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|68-74
|142
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|144
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-75
|144
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|64-70-68-65
|267
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-73
|141
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
