21D AGO

Trevor Werbylo Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Trevor Werbylo missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Werbylo at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Werbylo's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Werbylo's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Werbylo has an average finish of 62nd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Werbylo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.
    • Trevor Werbylo has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Werbylo is averaging -3.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Werbylo is averaging -1.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Werbylo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Werbylo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.137 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 183rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Werbylo ranks 189th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.757. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.12%.
    • On the greens, Werbylo has delivered a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 19.01% of the time (185th on TOUR).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance313.6305.753
    Greens in Regulation %69.44%64.12%171
    Putts Per Round30.129.14119
    Par Breakers19.05%19.01%185
    Bogey Avoidance15.08%15.46%166

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Werbylo's Best Finishes

    • Werbylo, who has played 29 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 44.8%.

    Werbylo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Werbylo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he put up a 3.468 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • Werbylo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.130 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Werbylo's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.687.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Werbylo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.698), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Werbylo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Werbylo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1.734-0.137132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.171-0.757189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.3630.036100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-3.054-0.185140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.127-1.042179

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Werbylo's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-76147+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-73148+4--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7768-70-70-75283-12
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship5965-68-71-76280-45
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-76147+7--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-73147+5--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-76143+3--
    January 19-22The American Express4166-69-69-69273-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5371-72-73-76292+46
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-72-70-72286-15
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4970-71-67-71279-18
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open4071-70-71-70282-69
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2771-69-73-71284E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6474-68-72-75289+12
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5672-70-71-76289+16
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3067-68-72-68275-927
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-73144+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-74149+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73144E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-66139-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-77147+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC7373+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69140E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-76153+9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70140-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5667-67-69-75278-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO Championship6874-72-74-68288+8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71141-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-69142E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werbylo as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

