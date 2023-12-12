Trevor Werbylo Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Trevor Werbylo missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Werbylo's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Werbylo's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Werbylo has an average finish of 62nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Werbylo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.
- Trevor Werbylo has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Werbylo is averaging -3.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Werbylo is averaging -1.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
Werbylo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Werbylo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.137 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Werbylo ranks 189th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.757. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.12%.
- On the greens, Werbylo has delivered a -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 19.01% of the time (185th on TOUR).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|313.6
|305.7
|53
|Greens in Regulation %
|69.44%
|64.12%
|171
|Putts Per Round
|30.1
|29.14
|119
|Par Breakers
|19.05%
|19.01%
|185
|Bogey Avoidance
|15.08%
|15.46%
|166
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Werbylo's Best Finishes
- Werbylo, who has played 29 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 44.8%.
Werbylo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Werbylo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he put up a 3.468 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Werbylo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.130 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Werbylo's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.687.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Werbylo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.698), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Werbylo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Werbylo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1.734
|-0.137
|132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.171
|-0.757
|189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.363
|0.036
|100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-3.054
|-0.185
|140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.127
|-1.042
|179
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Werbylo's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-73
|148
|+4
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|77
|68-70-70-75
|283
|-1
|2
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|65-68-71-76
|280
|-4
|5
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+7
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-73
|147
|+5
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-76
|143
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|66-69-69-69
|273
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|71-72-73-76
|292
|+4
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-72-70-72
|286
|-1
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|70-71-67-71
|279
|-1
|8
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|71-70-71-70
|282
|-6
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|71-69-73-71
|284
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|74-68-72-75
|289
|+1
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|56
|72-70-71-76
|289
|+1
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|67-68-72-68
|275
|-9
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|144
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-74
|149
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|144
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|139
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-77
|147
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73
|73
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|140
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-76
|153
|+9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|140
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|67-67-69-75
|278
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO Championship
|68
|74-72-74-68
|288
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-69
|142
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werbylo as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.