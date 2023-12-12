Trevor Werbylo Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Werbylo has an average finish of 62nd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Werbylo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.

Trevor Werbylo has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Werbylo is averaging -3.054 Strokes Gained: Putting.