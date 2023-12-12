Tano Goya Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Goya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.019. He finished 61st in that event.

Goya's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.898.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Goya put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.068.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Goya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.420, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.