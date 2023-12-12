Tano Goya Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Tano Goya of Argentina hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Last competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Tano Goya posted a 19th-place finish, and he enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry looking to improve on that finish.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Goya's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Goya's Recent Performances
- Goya has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Goya has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tano Goya has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Goya is averaging 0.254 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Goya has an average of 0.469 in his past five tournaments.
Goya's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Goya has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 this season, which ranks 73rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Goya has a -0.445 mark (176th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Goya's -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (141st).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|306.1
|303.1
|77
|Greens in Regulation %
|75.69%
|68.70%
|48
|Putts Per Round
|30.1
|29.28
|141
|Par Breakers
|30.90%
|23.58%
|34
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.15%
|13.40%
|61
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Goya's Best Finishes
- Goya has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
Goya's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Goya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.019. He finished 61st in that event.
- Goya's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.898.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Goya put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.068.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Goya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.420, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Goya posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.906) at The American Express, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
Goya's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2.308
|0.145
|73
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.296
|-0.445
|176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.797
|0.156
|55
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.254
|-0.136
|128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.469
|-0.280
|140
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Goya's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|78
|70-71-75-77
|293
|+5
|2
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|68-67-71-68
|274
|-10
|6
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|44
|68-68-73-67
|276
|-8
|11
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|143
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-73
|149
|+7
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|141
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|66-71-69-64
|270
|-18
|30
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|70-67-79-76
|292
|+4
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|55
|70-74-70-71
|285
|-2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|55
|68-66-73-73
|280
|E
|6
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|11
|68-69-72-67
|276
|-12
|34
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|146
|+4
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|35
|72-71-71-68
|282
|-6
|12
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|72-70-75-70
|287
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|64-71-76-70
|281
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-68-70-66
|273
|-11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|146
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-68-68-69
|272
|-12
|31
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|68-71-65-74
|278
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|139
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|139
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-75
|147
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-66
|140
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|68-69-71-71
|279
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|64-74-66-68
|272
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-74
|142
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-68-66-64
|266
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Goya as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
