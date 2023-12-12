PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tano Goya Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Tano Goya of Argentina hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Last competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Tano Goya posted a 19th-place finish, and he enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Goya at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Goya's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Goya's Recent Performances

    • Goya has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Goya has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tano Goya has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Goya is averaging 0.254 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Goya has an average of 0.469 in his past five tournaments.
    Goya's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Goya has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 this season, which ranks 73rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Goya has a -0.445 mark (176th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Goya's -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (141st).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance306.1303.177
    Greens in Regulation %75.69%68.70%48
    Putts Per Round30.129.28141
    Par Breakers30.90%23.58%34
    Bogey Avoidance12.15%13.40%61

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Goya's Best Finishes

    • Goya has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.

    Goya's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Goya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.019. He finished 61st in that event.
    • Goya's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.898.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Goya put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.068.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Goya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.420, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • Goya posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.906) at The American Express, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).

    Goya's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee2.3080.14573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.296-0.445176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.7970.15655
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.254-0.136128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.469-0.280140

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Goya's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72145+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship7870-71-75-77293+52
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open5668-67-71-68274-106
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship4468-68-73-67276-811
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC74-69143+3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC76-73149+7--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73141+1--
    January 19-22The American Express2666-71-69-64270-1830
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5370-67-79-76292+46
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5570-74-70-71285-26
    February 23-26The Honda Classic5568-66-73-73280E6
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open1168-69-72-67276-1234
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75146+4--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3572-71-71-68282-612
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4672-70-75-70287-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6064-71-76-70281-35
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-68-70-66273-116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74146+2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2667-68-68-69272-1231
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4068-71-65-74278-109
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68139-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69139-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-75147+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-66140-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6168-69-71-71279-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3164-74-66-68272-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-74142E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-68-66-64266-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goya as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

