21D AGO

Sung Kang Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Sung Kang of South Korea hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Sung Kang looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Kang at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Kang's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Kang's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kang finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Kang finished 65th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Sung Kang has averaged 279.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kang is averaging -1.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of -3.465 in his past five tournaments.
    Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kang's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.610 ranks 189th on TOUR this season, and his 52.1% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kang sports a 0.013 mark (104th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kang's -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 29.14 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance279.4289.0176
    Greens in Regulation %73.15%67.23%95
    Putts Per Round30.329.14119
    Par Breakers17.59%20.75%139
    Bogey Avoidance15.74%14.51%137

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Kang's Best Finishes

    • Kang is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.

    Kang's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kang's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he produced a 0.102 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Kang's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.038.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kang's best effort this season was at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.848.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Kang delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.259, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Kang recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.714-0.610189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.5590.013104
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.003-0.183157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.307-0.097112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-3.465-0.876173

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Kang's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC67-76143-1--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71143+1--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-69141-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC75-71-67213-3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2970-71-71-68280-727
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-81154+14--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open6973-70-74-74291+32
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-70-70-72283-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-80149+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1466-68-66-67267-1753
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5773-68-71-75287-15
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72141-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6770-70-76-70286-22
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6566-72-73-76287-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72145+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-68140-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70140-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

