Sung Kang Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season Kang's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he produced a 0.102 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Kang's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.038.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kang's best effort this season was at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.848.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Kang delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.259, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).