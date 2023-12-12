Sung Kang Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Sung Kang of South Korea hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sung Kang looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Kang's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Kang's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kang finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Kang finished 65th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Sung Kang has averaged 279.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kang is averaging -1.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of -3.465 in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kang's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.610 ranks 189th on TOUR this season, and his 52.1% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kang sports a 0.013 mark (104th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kang's -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 29.14 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|279.4
|289.0
|176
|Greens in Regulation %
|73.15%
|67.23%
|95
|Putts Per Round
|30.3
|29.14
|119
|Par Breakers
|17.59%
|20.75%
|139
|Bogey Avoidance
|15.74%
|14.51%
|137
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kang's Best Finishes
- Kang is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
Kang's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kang's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he produced a 0.102 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Kang's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.038.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kang's best effort this season was at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.848.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Kang delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.259, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Kang recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-1.714
|-0.610
|189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.559
|0.013
|104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.003
|-0.183
|157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.307
|-0.097
|112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-3.465
|-0.876
|173
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kang's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|67-76
|143
|-1
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|143
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|141
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|75-71-67
|213
|-3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|70-71-71-68
|280
|-7
|27
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-81
|154
|+14
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|69
|73-70-74-74
|291
|+3
|2
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-70-70-72
|283
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-80
|149
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|66-68-66-67
|267
|-17
|53
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-68-71-75
|287
|-1
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|67
|70-70-76-70
|286
|-2
|2
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|65
|66-72-73-76
|287
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|140
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|140
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
