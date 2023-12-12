Scott Piercy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season Piercy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 2.087 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

Piercy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.211.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Piercy's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.258 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Piercy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.773). That ranked fifth in the field.