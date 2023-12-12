Scott Piercy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
In his time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Scott Piercy posted a 38th-place finish, and he heads into the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for better results.
Latest odds for Piercy at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Piercy's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Piercy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 33rd.
- Over his last five appearances, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Piercy has an average of 1.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total.
Piercy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Piercy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 159th, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Piercy ranks 109th on TOUR with a mark of -0.017.
- On the greens, Piercy's -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 22.62% of the time (63rd).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|291.9
|293.3
|159
|Greens in Regulation %
|74.69%
|65.15%
|154
|Putts Per Round
|28.2
|28.56
|45
|Par Breakers
|27.16%
|22.62%
|63
|Bogey Avoidance
|9.57%
|14.53%
|139
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Piercy's Best Finishes
- Piercy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 34 tournaments).
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 17 times.
Piercy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Piercy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 2.087 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- Piercy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.211.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Piercy's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.258 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Piercy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.773). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Piercy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.614) in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Piercy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.603
|-0.098
|120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-2.493
|-0.017
|109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.077
|-0.020
|120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1.949
|-0.009
|100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.136
|-0.144
|122
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Piercy's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|71-70-70-67
|278
|-10
|43
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-75
|146
|+4
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-73
|140
|-2
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|32
|64-69-68-71
|272
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|67-70-67-71
|275
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|141
|-1
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|139
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|66-67-69-71
|273
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|69-75-70-74
|288
|E
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-70-75
|219
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73
|73
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-71-72-72
|284
|E
|8
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|67-73-67-71
|278
|-10
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|74-67-70-70
|281
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|147
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|72-65-69-71
|277
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|142
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|64-69-69-66
|268
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|69-68-72-72
|281
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|70-72-76-69
|287
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72
|72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76
|76
|+5
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|80
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|276
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|150
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|142
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|274
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|271
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|270
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|270
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
