21D AGO

Scott Piercy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Scott Piercy posted a 38th-place finish, and he heads into the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Piercy's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Piercy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 33rd.
    • Over his last five appearances, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Piercy has an average of 1.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Piercy .

    Piercy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Piercy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 159th, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Piercy ranks 109th on TOUR with a mark of -0.017.
    • On the greens, Piercy's -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 22.62% of the time (63rd).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance291.9293.3159
    Greens in Regulation %74.69%65.15%154
    Putts Per Round28.228.5645
    Par Breakers27.16%22.62%63
    Bogey Avoidance9.57%14.53%139

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's Best Finishes

    • Piercy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 34 tournaments).
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 17 times.

    Piercy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Piercy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 2.087 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Piercy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.211.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Piercy's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.258 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Piercy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.773). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Piercy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.614) in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.603-0.098120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-2.493-0.017109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.077-0.020120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1.949-0.009100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.136-0.144122

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74147+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1971-70-70-67278-1043
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-75146+4--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-73140-2--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba3264-69-68-71272-1222
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1667-70-67-71275-548
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC73-68141-1--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68139-1--
    January 19-22The American Express4166-67-69-71273-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3169-75-70-74288E23
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-70-75219+4--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC7373+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5069-71-72-72284E8
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open2167-73-67-71278-1023
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76147+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2974-67-70-70281-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-75147+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72141-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3972-65-69-71277-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69142E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1964-69-69-66268-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4069-68-72-72281+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5770-72-76-69287-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC7272+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC7676+5--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-71141-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC8080+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68276-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73150+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70142-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69274-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70271-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68270-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66270-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
