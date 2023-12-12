Scott Harrington Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Scott Harrington of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Scott Harrington takes the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Harrington's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Harrington's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Harrington finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Harrington has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of -9 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Harrington has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Harrington has an average of 1.979 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington is averaging 0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harrington has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 39th, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harrington has a -0.246 mark (157th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harrington's -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 29.41 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|306.0
|308.1
|39
|Greens in Regulation %
|68.06%
|66.39%
|121
|Putts Per Round
|28.9
|29.41
|155
|Par Breakers
|25.00%
|22.15%
|79
|Bogey Avoidance
|15.74%
|15.56%
|169
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Best Finishes
- Harrington has taken part in 29 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 34.5%.
Harrington's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Harrington's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.187.
- Harrington's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 3.996 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harrington's best mark this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.420.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Harrington recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.404, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Harrington delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
Harrington's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.580
|0.149
|71
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.930
|-0.246
|157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.653
|-0.114
|146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1.979
|-0.441
|175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.121
|-0.670
|166
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|67-71-72-73
|283
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|146
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+3
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|66-66-70-72
|274
|-10
|26
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-77
|149
|+9
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+5
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|143
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-73
|213
|-3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|74-70-74-78
|296
|+8
|3
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-76-73
|219
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|26
|69-67-72-68
|276
|-4
|33
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|29
|70-68-71-70
|279
|-9
|17
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|144
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|70-72-66-76
|284
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|148
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|66-76
|142
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|68-68-66-71
|273
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-78
|154
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|142
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|279
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|139
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|140
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-68-75
|281
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-70-70
|279
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|142
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-74
|140
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
