Scott Harrington Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Harrington's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.187.

Harrington's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 3.996 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harrington's best mark this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.420.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Harrington recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.404, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.