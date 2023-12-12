PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scott Harrington Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Scott Harrington of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Scott Harrington takes the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Harrington at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Harrington's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Harrington's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Harrington finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Harrington has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of -9 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Harrington has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harrington has an average of 1.979 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harrington is averaging 0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Harrington's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harrington has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 39th, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harrington has a -0.246 mark (157th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harrington's -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 29.41 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance306.0308.139
    Greens in Regulation %68.06%66.39%121
    Putts Per Round28.929.41155
    Par Breakers25.00%22.15%79
    Bogey Avoidance15.74%15.56%169

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Harrington's Best Finishes

    • Harrington has taken part in 29 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 34.5%.

    Harrington's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Harrington's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.187.
    • Harrington's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 3.996 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harrington's best mark this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.420.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Harrington recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.404, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Harrington delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.

    Harrington's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5800.14971
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.930-0.246157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.653-0.114146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1.979-0.441175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.121-0.670166

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Harrington's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4367-71-72-73283-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74146+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-74145+3--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship2966-66-70-72274-1026
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-77149+9--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC73-74147+5--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74143+3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-71-73213-3--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6974-70-74-78296+83
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC70-76-73219+4--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2669-67-72-68276-433
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open2970-68-71-70279-917
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70144+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4670-72-66-76284-46
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-71148+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC66-76142E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5068-68-66-71273-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-78154+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70142-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70141-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4470-70-72-67279-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71139-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69140E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-68-75281-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-70-70279-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-71145+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69142-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71141-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC66-74140-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
