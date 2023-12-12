PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Satoshi Kodaira Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 12: Satoshi Kodaira of Japan plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 12, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Last time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Satoshi Kodaira carded a 75th-place finish, and he enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kodaira at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Kodaira is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Kodaira's Recent Performances

    • Kodaira has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Kodaira has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Satoshi Kodaira has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kodaira is averaging -3.792 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kodaira is averaging -5.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kodaira .

    Kodaira's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kodaira has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks , while his 71% driving accuracy average ranks .
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kodaira ranks 82nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.115, while he ranks with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.14%.
    • On the greens, Kodaira's -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, while he averages 29.03 putts per round ().
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance287.5287.1-
    Greens in Regulation %73.61%69.14%-
    Putts Per Round29.229.03-
    Par Breakers20.14%22.40%-
    Bogey Avoidance8.33%12.43%-

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Kodaira's Best Finishes

    • Kodaira is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 19 tournaments).
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.

    Kodaira's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kodaira delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 1.544. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Kodaira posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.219.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kodaira's best mark this season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Kodaira delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.698). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Kodaira posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.834) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 29th.

    Kodaira's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.847-0.131129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.5570.11582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.7800.17151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-3.792-0.401171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-5.416-0.245137

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Kodaira's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-69-67272-847
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC75-68-71214-2--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5368-75-74-75292+46
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2969-68-76-67280-727
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-68143+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6472-72-73-77294+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72142E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4975-64-69-71279-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4368-70-66-68272-1211
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-65-69-72277-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5767-69-70-71277-75
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-71146+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-68142E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3067-74-69-71281-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73144E--
    October 19-21ZOZO Championship1267-68-69-72276-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71142-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1364-65-69-70268-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7569-69-70-70278-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kodaira as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

