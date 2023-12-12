Satoshi Kodaira Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 12: Satoshi Kodaira of Japan plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 12, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Last time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Satoshi Kodaira carded a 75th-place finish, and he enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for a better finish.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Kodaira is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Kodaira's Recent Performances
- Kodaira has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Kodaira has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Satoshi Kodaira has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kodaira is averaging -3.792 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kodaira is averaging -5.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kodaira's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kodaira has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks , while his 71% driving accuracy average ranks .
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kodaira ranks 82nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.115, while he ranks with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.14%.
- On the greens, Kodaira's -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, while he averages 29.03 putts per round ().
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|287.5
|287.1
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|73.61%
|69.14%
|-
|Putts Per Round
|29.2
|29.03
|-
|Par Breakers
|20.14%
|22.40%
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|8.33%
|12.43%
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kodaira's Best Finishes
- Kodaira is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
Kodaira's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kodaira delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 1.544. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Kodaira posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.219.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kodaira's best mark this season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Kodaira delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.698). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Kodaira posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.834) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 29th.
Kodaira's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.847
|-0.131
|129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.557
|0.115
|82
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.780
|0.171
|51
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-3.792
|-0.401
|171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-5.416
|-0.245
|137
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kodaira's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-69-67
|272
|-8
|47
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-71
|214
|-2
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|68-75-74-75
|292
|+4
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|69-68-76-67
|280
|-7
|27
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-68
|143
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|72-72-73-77
|294
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|142
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|75-64-69-71
|279
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|68-70-66-68
|272
|-12
|11
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-65-69-72
|277
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|67-69-70-71
|277
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-68
|142
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|67-74-69-71
|281
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|144
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO Championship
|12
|67-68-69-72
|276
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|142
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|64-65-69-70
|268
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|75
|69-69-70-70
|278
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kodaira as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.