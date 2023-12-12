Satoshi Kodaira Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Kodaira has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Kodaira has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

Satoshi Kodaira has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kodaira is averaging -3.792 Strokes Gained: Putting.