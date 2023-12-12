Ryan Gerard Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 1.712 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Gerard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Honda Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 6.966. In that event, he finished fourth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he posted a 4.758 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 56th in that tournament.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Gerard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.429 (his best mark this season), which ranked 25th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.