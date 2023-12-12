Ryan Gerard Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
At The RSM Classic, Ryan Gerard struggled, failing to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Gerard's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Gerard's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gerard has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Gerard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Gerard has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Gerard has an average of -1.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging -2.912 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gerard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 119th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gerard ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.250. Additionally, he ranks 157th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.05%.
- On the greens, Gerard's -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd. He has broken par 22.76% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|290.1
|297.7
|119
|Greens in Regulation %
|72.22%
|65.05%
|157
|Putts Per Round
|30.5
|28.92
|82
|Par Breakers
|23.61%
|22.76%
|56
|Bogey Avoidance
|14.35%
|15.86%
|177
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Gerard's Best Finishes
- Although Gerard hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times (55%).
Gerard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 1.712 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Gerard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Honda Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 6.966. In that event, he finished fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he posted a 4.758 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 56th in that tournament.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Gerard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.429 (his best mark this season), which ranked 25th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Gerard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Gerard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.980
|-0.148
|136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.310
|0.250
|54
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.203
|0.130
|62
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.418
|-0.443
|177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-2.912
|-0.210
|129
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Gerard's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|4
|69-63-71-67
|270
|-10
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|11
|69-67-72-68
|276
|-12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|71
|72-71-74-77
|294
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-73
|148
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|56
|72-72-70-75
|289
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-70-70-67
|276
|-8
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|149
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|68-75-72-69
|284
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-70-76-73
|288
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|69-71-71-69
|280
|-8
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|71-65-67-69
|272
|-12
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|142
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|69-68-70-72
|279
|-5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|139
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|142
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|143
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|64-72-75-67
|278
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
