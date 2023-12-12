Ryan Blaum Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Blaum finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Blaum has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of -12 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Ryan Blaum has averaged 287.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Blaum is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.