Ryan Blaum Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Ryan Blaum hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 coming off a 66th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Blaum's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Blaum's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Blaum finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Blaum has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -12 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Ryan Blaum has averaged 287.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blaum is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blaum is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blaum's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|287.7
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|72.73%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|29.5
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|21.72%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|11.11%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Blaum's Best Finishes
- Blaum participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Blaum had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -4 and finished 48th (17 shots back of the winner).
Blaum's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Blaum's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|68-73-72-71
|284
|-4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|66
|71-65-76-66
|278
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blaum as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
