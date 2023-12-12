PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Ryan Blaum Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Blaum hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 coming off a 66th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Blaum at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Blaum's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Blaum's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Blaum finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Blaum has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -12 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Ryan Blaum has averaged 287.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blaum is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blaum is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Blaum's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance287.7--
    Greens in Regulation %72.73%--
    Putts Per Round29.5--
    Par Breakers21.72%--
    Bogey Avoidance11.11%--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.

    Blaum's Best Finishes

    • Blaum participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time.
    • Last season Blaum had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -4 and finished 48th (17 shots back of the winner).

    Blaum's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Blaum's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open4868-73-72-71284-4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6671-65-76-66278-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blaum as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

