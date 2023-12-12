Jeffrey Kang Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Kang has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in three of those outings.

He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.

Kang has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -16.

In terms of driving distance, Jeffrey Kang has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kang is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.