Jeffrey Kang Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 after a 31st-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent tournament.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Kang's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Kang's Recent Performances
- Kang has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in three of those outings.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
- Kang has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -16.
- In terms of driving distance, Jeffrey Kang has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kang is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|308.6
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|16.39%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|29.5
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|30.56%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|7.78%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Kang's Best Finishes
- Kang, who participated in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kang's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|147
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|65-68-69-70
|272
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.