PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Jeffrey Kang Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 after a 31st-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Kang at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Kang's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Kang's Recent Performances

    • Kang has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in three of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
    • Kang has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -16.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jeffrey Kang has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kang is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kang .

    Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance308.6--
    Greens in Regulation %16.39%--
    Putts Per Round29.5--
    Par Breakers30.56%--
    Bogey Avoidance7.78%--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.

    Kang's Best Finishes

    • Kang, who participated in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those three tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.

    Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kang's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC76-71147+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3165-68-69-70272-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.