Robert Streb Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Streb has an average finish of 55th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Streb has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

Robert Streb has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Streb has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.