Robert Streb Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Robert Streb will compete in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from December 14-17 after a 64th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Streb's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Streb's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streb has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Streb has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Robert Streb has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streb has an average of -1.037 in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streb's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streb ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.229. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.53%.
- On the greens, Streb's -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 29.20 putts per round (132nd).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|299.2
|297.6
|121
|Greens in Regulation %
|74.65%
|66.53%
|116
|Putts Per Round
|30.1
|29.20
|132
|Par Breakers
|22.57%
|19.82%
|167
|Bogey Avoidance
|10.76%
|13.72%
|85
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Streb's Best Finishes
- Streb, who has taken part in 31 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
Streb's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Streb's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.761 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Streb's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.022 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streb produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.519.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Streb recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.347), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Streb posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.
Streb's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.087
|-0.037
|111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.690
|-0.229
|153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.991
|0.023
|105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-0.648
|-0.441
|175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.037
|-0.684
|168
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Streb's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|143
|+1
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|66-69-73-66
|274
|-10
|26
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|42
|68-67-70-69
|274
|-10
|12
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|142
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|139
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|142
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-76-69
|216
|E
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|146
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|147
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-73
|151
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|142
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|68-70-69-68
|275
|-9
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-80
|155
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|137
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-70-70
|280
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|71-66-68-70
|275
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-74
|148
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-68-68
|270
|-10
|51
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|70-68-71-70
|279
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-69
|142
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|140
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|67-70-69-71
|277
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|66-68-65-75
|274
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
