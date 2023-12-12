PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Robert Streb Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Robert Streb will compete in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from December 14-17 after a 64th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Streb at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Streb's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Streb's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streb has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Streb has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Robert Streb has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streb has an average of -1.037 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streb .

    Streb's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Streb's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streb ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.229. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.53%.
    • On the greens, Streb's -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 29.20 putts per round (132nd).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance299.2297.6121
    Greens in Regulation %74.65%66.53%116
    Putts Per Round30.129.20132
    Par Breakers22.57%19.82%167
    Bogey Avoidance10.76%13.72%85

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Streb's Best Finishes

    • Streb, who has taken part in 31 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.

    Streb's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Streb's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.761 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Streb's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.022 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streb produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.519.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Streb recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.347), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Streb posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Streb's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.087-0.037111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.690-0.229153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.9910.023105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.648-0.441175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.037-0.684168

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Streb's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-74145+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76147+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70143+1--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship2966-69-73-66274-1026
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba4268-67-70-69274-1012
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC74-68142+2--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC68-71139-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74142+2--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-76-69216E--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75145+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75146+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73147+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73145+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-73151+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74145+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72141-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70142E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6768-70-69-68275-93
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-80155+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68137-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-70-70280-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4271-66-68-70275-911
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-74148+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71141-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-68-68270-1051
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73145+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3570-68-71-70279-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-69142E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70140-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6567-70-69-71277-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6466-68-65-75274-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.