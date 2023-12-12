PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richy Werenski Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Richy Werenski of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Richy Werenski enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Werenski is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Werenski's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Werenski has an average finish of 60th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Werenski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • Richy Werenski has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Werenski has an average of -3.300 in his past five tournaments.
    Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Werenski's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.137 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Werenski sports a -0.802 mark (191st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Werenski's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance305.0300.593
    Greens in Regulation %71.53%62.79%187
    Putts Per Round29.528.4634
    Par Breakers22.22%21.32%118
    Bogey Avoidance12.85%15.26%163

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Werenski's Best Finishes

    • Werenski has taken part in 35 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).

    Werenski's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Werenski's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.233 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Werenski's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.559 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Werenski's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.623.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Werenski posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.252, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 27th.
    • Werenski posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.021-0.137132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.440-0.802191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.505-0.138153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.6670.31644
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-3.300-0.760172

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Werenski's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73144E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71144E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73143+1--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship2367-66-70-70273-1135
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC76-80156+14--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-71143+3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-75149+7--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71144+4--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-70-73211-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-79151+7--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2068-70-71-70279-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72143+1--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-75150+10--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open2171-70-71-66278-1023
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2771-71-71-71284E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72147+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-74149+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73146+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-73-70-69278-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71144+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1164-68-68-66266-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75146+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-77-70288E4
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69141+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-74142-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71275-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68281-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70141-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76285+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73288E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78284-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68142E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68274-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72278-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73144+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

