Richy Werenski Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Richy Werenski of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Richy Werenski enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Werenski is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Werenski's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Werenski has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Werenski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Richy Werenski has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Werenski has an average of -3.300 in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Werenski's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.137 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Werenski sports a -0.802 mark (191st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Werenski's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|305.0
|300.5
|93
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.53%
|62.79%
|187
|Putts Per Round
|29.5
|28.46
|34
|Par Breakers
|22.22%
|21.32%
|118
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.85%
|15.26%
|163
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Werenski's Best Finishes
- Werenski has taken part in 35 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 35 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
Werenski's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Werenski's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.233 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Werenski's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.559 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Werenski's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.623.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Werenski posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.252, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 27th.
- Werenski posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked 11th in the field.
Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-1.021
|-0.137
|132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.440
|-0.802
|191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.505
|-0.138
|153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.667
|0.316
|44
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-3.300
|-0.760
|172
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Werenski's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|144
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|144
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|143
|+1
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|67-66-70-70
|273
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|76-80
|156
|+14
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|143
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|149
|+7
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|144
|+4
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-73
|211
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-79
|151
|+7
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|68-70-71-70
|279
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|143
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-75
|150
|+10
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|71-70-71-66
|278
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|71-71-71-71
|284
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|147
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-74
|149
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-73-70-69
|278
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|144
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|64-68-68-66
|266
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|146
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-77-70
|288
|E
|4
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|141
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-74
|142
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|275
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|281
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|285
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|288
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|284
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|142
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|274
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|278
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|144
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
