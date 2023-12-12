Richy Werenski Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Werenski's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.233 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Werenski's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.559 mark ranked 13th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Werenski's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.623.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Werenski posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.252, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 27th.