Peter Kuest Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Kuest's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.130 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

Kuest's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.769 (he finished fourth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuest's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 1.979 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Kuest delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.919). That ranked 14th in the field.