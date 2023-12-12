Peter Kuest Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Peter Kuest chips on the 17th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Peter Kuest enters play December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Sawgrass Country Club after a 13th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last tournament.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Kuest's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Kuest's Recent Performances
- Kuest has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kuest has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Kuest has averaged 318.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging 2.071 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kuest is averaging 0.875 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuest's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuest's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.488 ranks 20th on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuest ranks 96th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.052. Additionally, he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.79%.
- On the greens, Kuest's 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranks 126th.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|318.8
|321.7
|2
|Greens in Regulation %
|77.43%
|73.79%
|2
|Putts Per Round
|30.1
|29.17
|126
|Par Breakers
|26.04%
|25.72%
|10
|Bogey Avoidance
|10.76%
|10.51%
|1
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kuest's Best Finishes
- Kuest has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
Kuest's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kuest's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.130 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Kuest's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.769 (he finished fourth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuest's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 1.979 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Kuest delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.919). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Kuest delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Kuest's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1.090
|0.488
|20
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.711
|0.052
|96
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.574
|-0.342
|176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2.071
|0.575
|9
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.875
|0.773
|33
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kuest's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-67-67-63
|267
|-17
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|72-68-74-73
|287
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-70-65-68
|267
|-21
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|67-67-65-71
|270
|-14
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-70
|142
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|71-66-70-70
|277
|-7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|66-69-69-72
|276
|-4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-72
|142
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|68-67-72-70
|277
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|141
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|68-67-73-66
|274
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-66-66-66
|265
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.