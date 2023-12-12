Matthias Schwab Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Schwab has an average finish of 58th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Schwab has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Matthias Schwab has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schwab has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.