Matthias Schwab Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Matthias Schwab of Austria hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Matthias Schwab looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Schwab at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Schwab is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Schwab's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Schwab has an average finish of 58th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Schwab has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthias Schwab has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schwab has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schwab is averaging -5.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schwab's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schwab's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.443 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schwab ranks 177th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.446, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.59%.
    • On the greens, Schwab has delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks 182nd by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance290.7294.0153
    Greens in Regulation %73.02%65.59%144
    Putts Per Round30.029.27139
    Par Breakers17.46%19.26%182
    Bogey Avoidance11.51%14.72%146

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Schwab's Best Finishes

    • While Schwab has not won any of the 35 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.

    Schwab's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schwab's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.571 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Schwab's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.277 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schwab delivered his best performance this season at The Honda Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 3.738. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Schwab delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.531, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 51st.
    • Schwab delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Schwab's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-3.002-0.443179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.646-0.446177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.5240.24230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.004-0.374170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-5.127-1.021178

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Schwab's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5170-69-72-73284-47
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-72147+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7571-67-71-72281-32
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-71137-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba2166-68-66-70270-1438
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6473-65-77-72287+74
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6272-66-68-71277-55
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-74150+10--
    January 19-22The American Express2666-71-68-65270-1830
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-73-74219+4--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71145+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5070-73-70-71284E8
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6075-66-67-73281+15
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5475-70-72-70287-17
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75151+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship871-68-68-68275-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-72149+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71143+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72144+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-76152+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-70139-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7069-72-77-72290+103
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72145+1--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-67142+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8371-69-69-78287-12
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72147+5--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-72141-3--
    July 27-303M Open6467-71-72-71281-34
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69142+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-70-68-67276-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-76148+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6371-68-74-68281-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73141-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5367-67-72-68274-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70141-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schwab as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

