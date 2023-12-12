Matthias Schwab Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Matthias Schwab of Austria hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Matthias Schwab looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Schwab is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Schwab's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Schwab has an average finish of 58th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Schwab has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthias Schwab has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schwab has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schwab is averaging -5.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schwab's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schwab's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.443 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schwab ranks 177th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.446, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.59%.
- On the greens, Schwab has delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks 182nd by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|290.7
|294.0
|153
|Greens in Regulation %
|73.02%
|65.59%
|144
|Putts Per Round
|30.0
|29.27
|139
|Par Breakers
|17.46%
|19.26%
|182
|Bogey Avoidance
|11.51%
|14.72%
|146
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Schwab's Best Finishes
- While Schwab has not won any of the 35 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
Schwab's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schwab's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.571 (he finished 11th in that event).
- Schwab's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.277 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schwab delivered his best performance this season at The Honda Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 3.738. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Schwab delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.531, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 51st.
- Schwab delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Schwab's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-3.002
|-0.443
|179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.646
|-0.446
|177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.524
|0.242
|30
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.004
|-0.374
|170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-5.127
|-1.021
|178
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Schwab's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|51
|70-69-72-73
|284
|-4
|7
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-72
|147
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|75
|71-67-71-72
|281
|-3
|2
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-71
|137
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|21
|66-68-66-70
|270
|-14
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|64
|73-65-77-72
|287
|+7
|4
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|62
|72-66-68-71
|277
|-5
|5
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-74
|150
|+10
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|66-71-68-65
|270
|-18
|30
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-73-74
|219
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|70-73-70-71
|284
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|60
|75-66-67-73
|281
|+1
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|75-70-72-70
|287
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|151
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|71-68-68-68
|275
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-72
|149
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|143
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|144
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-76
|152
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|139
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|69-72-77-72
|290
|+10
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+1
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-67
|142
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|83
|71-69-69-78
|287
|-1
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|147
|+5
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|67-71-72-71
|281
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|142
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-70-68-67
|276
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-76
|148
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|71-68-74-68
|281
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|141
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|67-67-72-68
|274
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schwab as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.