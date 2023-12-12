Kramer Hickok Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 12: Kramer Hickok of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 12, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kramer Hickok enters play December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Sawgrass Country Club following a 73rd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Hickok is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Hickok's Recent Performances
- Hickok has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Hickok has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Kramer Hickok has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hickok has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hickok is averaging -1.791 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hickok's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hickok owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.7 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hickok sports a -0.132 mark (135th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hickok's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|297.3
|296.7
|131
|Greens in Regulation %
|76.23%
|68.61%
|52
|Putts Per Round
|29.6
|29.36
|152
|Par Breakers
|23.15%
|19.64%
|173
|Bogey Avoidance
|8.02%
|12.89%
|41
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Hickok's Best Finishes
- Hickok has participated in 32 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 16 times.
Hickok's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hickok's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.298. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Hickok's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he posted a 4.882 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hickok posted his best mark this season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.695. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Hickok recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.103, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Hickok posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Hickok's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.182
|0.024
|95
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-2.125
|-0.132
|135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.143
|-0.061
|133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.373
|-0.191
|142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.791
|-0.359
|151
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Hickok's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|71-70-68-72
|281
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|140
|-2
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-70
|140
|-2
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|68-72
|140
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|148
|+8
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|139
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-67
|208
|-8
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|144
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|69-69-72-70
|280
|-4
|31
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-68-66-69
|274
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-70-69-73
|285
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-68-77-73
|286
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|73-70-71-70
|284
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-77
|154
|+10
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|72
|68-71-75-75
|289
|+5
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|67-74-72-69
|282
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-74
|146
|+4
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-69-71-69
|279
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76-69
|145
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|69
|67-71-73-75
|286
|+2
|3
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|68-70-69-68
|275
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|68-69-71-66
|274
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|141
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|68-74
|142
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|70-69-72-68
|279
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|143
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|65-67-69-69
|270
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-65-66-70
|268
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|71-66-67-73
|277
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hickok as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
