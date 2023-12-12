PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kramer Hickok Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 12: Kramer Hickok of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 12, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kramer Hickok enters play December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Sawgrass Country Club following a 73rd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hickok at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Hickok is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Hickok's Recent Performances

    • Hickok has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Hickok has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • Kramer Hickok has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hickok has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hickok is averaging -1.791 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hickok's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hickok owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.7 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hickok sports a -0.132 mark (135th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hickok's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance297.3296.7131
    Greens in Regulation %76.23%68.61%52
    Putts Per Round29.629.36152
    Par Breakers23.15%19.64%173
    Bogey Avoidance8.02%12.89%41

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Hickok's Best Finishes

    • Hickok has participated in 32 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 16 times.

    Hickok's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hickok's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.298. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Hickok's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he posted a 4.882 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hickok posted his best mark this season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.695. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Hickok recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.103, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Hickok posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Hickok's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1820.02495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-2.125-0.132135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.143-0.061133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.373-0.191142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.791-0.359151

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Hickok's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2571-70-68-72281-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73146+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70140-2--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-70140-2--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC68-72140-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC73-75148+8--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72139-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-70-67208-8--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72144+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2969-69-72-70280-431
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-68-66-69274-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-70-69-73285-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-68-77-73286+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4673-70-71-70284-46
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-77154+10--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7268-71-75-75289+53
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4067-74-72-69282-215
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-74146+4--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-69-71-69279-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-74147+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC76-69145+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71141-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6967-71-73-75286+23
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2868-70-69-68275-1319
    July 27-303M Open3068-69-71-66274-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70141+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC68-74142-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3570-69-72-68279-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72143+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1565-67-69-69270-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-65-66-70268-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7371-66-67-73277-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hickok as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
