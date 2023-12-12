Kramer Hickok Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Hickok's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.298. He finished 44th in that tournament.

Hickok's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he posted a 4.882 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hickok posted his best mark this season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.695. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Hickok recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.103, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.