Augusto Núñez Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Núñez has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Núñez has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Augusto Núñez has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Núñez is averaging -1.195 Strokes Gained: Putting.