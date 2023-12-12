Augusto Núñez Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
At The RSM Classic, Augusto Núñez struggled, failing to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Núñez's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Núñez's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Núñez has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Núñez has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Augusto Núñez has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Núñez is averaging -1.195 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Núñez is averaging -1.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Núñez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Núñez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.111 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Núñez ranks 148th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.196. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.50%.
- On the greens, Núñez's -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 184th this season, while he averages 29.89 putts per round (187th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|305.0
|310.0
|33
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.76%
|68.50%
|57
|Putts Per Round
|30.8
|29.89
|187
|Par Breakers
|24.54%
|20.26%
|153
|Bogey Avoidance
|15.28%
|13.59%
|73
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Núñez's Best Finishes
- Núñez, who has participated in 30 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
Núñez's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Núñez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.116 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Núñez posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.777.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Núñez's best effort this season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.928.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Núñez posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.968, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Núñez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.029) at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, a performance that ranked him 37th in the field.
Núñez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.501
|0.111
|78
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.657
|-0.196
|148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.096
|-0.073
|137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.195
|-0.522
|184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.255
|-0.679
|167
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Núñez's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|143
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-74
|143
|-1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|143
|+1
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|67-69-73-77
|286
|+2
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|67-75
|142
|E
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|141
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|146
|+4
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|67-68-69-68
|272
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-73
|213
|-3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|72-69-75-72
|288
|E
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|67-72-73-72
|284
|-3
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|71
|70-70-69-74
|283
|+3
|3
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|67-70-70-70
|277
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|148
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|76-68-69-67
|280
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|37
|70-70-69-75
|284
|-4
|19
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|69
|71-68-74-70
|283
|-1
|3
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|66-70-69-66
|271
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|144
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|142
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|142
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|144
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|72
|66-71-81-73
|291
|+7
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|142
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|142
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-66
|142
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|63
|69-68-68-71
|276
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|142
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Núñez as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.