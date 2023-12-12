PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Augusto Núñez Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At The RSM Classic, Augusto Núñez struggled, failing to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Núñez at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Núñez's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Núñez's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Núñez has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Núñez has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Augusto Núñez has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Núñez is averaging -1.195 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Núñez is averaging -1.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Núñez's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Núñez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.111 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Núñez ranks 148th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.196. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.50%.
    • On the greens, Núñez's -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 184th this season, while he averages 29.89 putts per round (187th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance305.0310.033
    Greens in Regulation %71.76%68.50%57
    Putts Per Round30.829.89187
    Par Breakers24.54%20.26%153
    Bogey Avoidance15.28%13.59%73

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Núñez's Best Finishes

    • Núñez, who has participated in 30 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.

    Núñez's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Núñez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.116 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Núñez posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.777.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Núñez's best effort this season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.928.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Núñez posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.968, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • Núñez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.029) at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, a performance that ranked him 37th in the field.

    Núñez's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.5010.11178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.657-0.196148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.096-0.073137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.195-0.522184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.255-0.679167

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Núñez's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74143-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-74143-1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72143+1--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship6767-69-73-77286+24
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC67-75142E--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-70141+1--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-75146+4--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4167-68-69-68272-812
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-70-73213-3--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3172-69-75-72288E23
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4867-72-73-72284-38
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7170-70-69-74283+33
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open1567-70-70-70277-1129
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71148+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2676-68-69-67280-820
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3770-70-69-75284-419
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6971-68-74-70283-13
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3466-70-69-66271-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69144E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71142-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-69142E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-73144E--
    July 27-303M Open7266-71-81-73291+73
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-73146+6--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69142-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72141-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70142E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-66142-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6369-68-68-71276-8--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-73142E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Núñez as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

