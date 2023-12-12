Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th holeduring the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell takes the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Chappell's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Chappell's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Chappell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 1.258 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chappell is averaging -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Chappell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 this season (138th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 84th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chappell sports a 0.121 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chappell's -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, while he averages 29.32 putts per round (146th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|298.7
|302.0
|84
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.18%
|68.06%
|71
|Putts Per Round
|29.8
|29.32
|146
|Par Breakers
|23.96%
|20.93%
|133
|Bogey Avoidance
|13.89%
|14.19%
|121
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Chappell's Best Finishes
- Chappell has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 42.1%.
Chappell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.683. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Chappell posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.287.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best effort this season was at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.542 (he finished 29th in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.108), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Chappell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 24th in the field.
Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.832
|-0.165
|138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.387
|0.121
|81
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.283
|-0.073
|137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1.258
|-0.040
|106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.323
|-0.157
|124
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Chappell's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+1
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|143
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|146
|+4
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-74
|217
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-71-72
|215
|E
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|72-68-69-68
|277
|-3
|22
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-71-68-67
|277
|-11
|29
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|70-70-69-68
|277
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-71-69-74
|285
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-67-66-69
|274
|-10
|33
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|142
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|144
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|281
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|148
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|278
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|273
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|139
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
