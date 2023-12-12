Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.683. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Chappell posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.287.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best effort this season was at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.542 (he finished 29th in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.108), which ranked 19th in the field.